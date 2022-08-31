CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing shots. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The offenders fled in a silver sedan, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.