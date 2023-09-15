CHICAGO — A 32-year-old assistant principal is dead after he was shot by a tenant during an altercation at an apartment complex in the Loop.

Police responded to the incident near the 100 block of East Monroe Street Thursday night around 7:38 p.m. and found a man with several gunshot wounds to the body.

The Sun-Times attained a police report that alleges the man was “wildly” knocking on residents’ doors, trying to enter apartments and yelling “incoherently.” He was approached by a doorman and several tenants in attempts to calm him down.

He allegedly struck the doorman several times and injured one tenant, the outlet reported.

According to the Sun-Times, the man was warned by another tenant that he was armed and to stop hitting people. The man charged towards the tenant who opened fire, hitting the man several times.

Officers found the unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in a hallway. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

After a search warrant ensued, a 45-year-old man was located and placed into custody. No charges have been announced yet.

The Sun-Times also found that the man was the assistant principal of culture at Intrinsic School in the Loop.