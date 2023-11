CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the 24-year-old victim was getting out of a car when a shooter in a black SUV opened fire in the 2300 block of W. 18th Place just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was shot nine times and later died at a hospital, police added.

No one is in custody and there’s no word on a motive.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.