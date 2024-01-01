CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed early Monday in what Chicago police are calling the first homicide of the new year.
Police said the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. near 70th Street and South Wabash in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police said three people were inside a home when gunfire came through the window.
A 53-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 48-year-old woman was shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital in fair condition, police said.
A 49-year-old woman was also taken the hospital after she was shot on the side of the head. She’s listed in critical condition.
No one is in custody. Police are investigating.