CHICAGO — A man was charged with a hate crime Thursday after allegedly defacing CTA property in the Loop.

Just after 3 p.m. in the 100 block of North Wells, Ryan Slaski, 36, of Chicago, was taken into custody. Moments earlier, Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check at a CTA station when they observed Slaski allegedly damaging and defacing CTA property.

Derogatory language was found on the CTA property, CPD said.

While he was being placed into custody, officers said found unspecified narcotics.

He was charged with a hate crime, criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance.