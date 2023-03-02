CHICAGO — A man is facing 13 felonies after allegedly restraining two people at gunpoint and then firing shots at several Chicago police officers.

Steven Wade, 43, of Joliet was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 12900 block of South Peoria.

Police allege around an hour prior, he entered a residence in that block and restrained a 44-year-old woman and a 21-year-old at gunpoint.

Wade was then accused of opening fire on nine CPD officers. No one was struck by gunfire.

He was charged with nine counts of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of unlawful restraint.

Wade is due in bond court on Thursday.