CHICAGO — Outside the Cook County Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday, there were chants of freedom for a man who was framed for a 1995 murder.

Edwin Davila, 48, was framed for the murder of Jamie Alvarez on the near west side of Chicago.

There was no physical evidence to connect him to a crime and witnesses initially said multiple times they didn’t see a shooter, according to the Exoneration Project.

Davila had an alibi and insisted on his innocence but Chicago police Detective Reynaldo Guevara framed him for the killing, according to the project.

He was arrested on July 29, 1995, and served more than 24 hours in prison. At the time of his arrest, his girlfriend was pregnant with their first child.

He didn’t see his son until he left prison in February 2020.

Davila said it has been a struggle for him since he got out and can’t get an apartment because of his conviction.

His attorney will ask a judge to issue a certificate of innocence, which will allow for some basic life necessities, like being able to rent an apartment on his own. Something Davilla, who works as an electrician for the CTA, said he has not been able to do since he got out of prison.

