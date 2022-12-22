CHICAGO — A man died after he was shot while standing at a Southwest Side gas station Tuesday night.

Just after 11:20 p.m., police said a 25-year-old man was standing at a gas station when he was shot by an unknown suspect driving in an SUV.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and one gunshot wound to the torso. He then fled the scene in a vehicle but lost control of it in the 3700 block of West Marquette.

The 25-year-old was transported to Christ Hospital where he died.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.