Man dies after walking into restaurant with gunshot wounds in East Side

CHICAGO — A man died after he was shot, then walked into a restaurant where paramedics were called in the city’s East Side neighborhood.

Police said the the man, between 35 to 40 years old, entered the restaurant in the 10600 block of South Indianapolis Avenue and sat down about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Employees of the restaurant noticed something was wrong and called 911.

Emergency crews arrived and discovered the man had been shot multiple times in the lower back. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

His name hasn’t been released.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.