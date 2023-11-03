CHICAGO — A 33-year-old man has died after being shot while driving, then crashing his vehicle on the city’s South Side.

Police said it happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of South Woodlawn. The man was traveling in his vehicle when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain.

According to police, the victim came to a stop after striking a tree and light post in the 1300 block of East Marquette.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.