CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front left side of his face.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.