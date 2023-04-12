CHICAGO — A man has died after being discovered inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head on the city’s South Side, according to police.

Officers responded to shots fired around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 10-100 block of East 75th Street. Upon arrival, a man was found inside a white SUV with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, there were two bullet holes on the windshield of the vehicle.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.