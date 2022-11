CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot in the face in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 30th Street. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identitiy has not yet been released.

No one is in custody. A homicide investigation is underway.