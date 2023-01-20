CHICAGO — A man died Friday after being shot by an off-duty officer during an apparent robbery earlier in the week.

CPD said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West 90th Street.

A female off-duty officer, who police said pulled her gun and announced she was a cop, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building.

Police allege 39-year-old Leevon Smith tried to grab the off-duty officer’s weapon, a struggle ensued, resulting in the officer discharging her gun.

Smith was struck and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. He was pronounced dead from his injuries at around 7 a.m. Friday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting and the officer will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, per protocol.