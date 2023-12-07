CHICAGO — A man has died after being found shot in the chest in the city’s West Loop.

Police responded to a person shot in the 100 block of North Clinton Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found the man on the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. According to police, the man was unresponsive and appeared to be about 40-years-old.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.