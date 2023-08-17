CHICAGO — A man has died after being found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds on the city’s West Side.

Police said officers responded to a person shot to the 2700 block of West Wilcox around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found unresponsive in an alley.

According to police, the man sustained six gunshot wounds to the torso. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.