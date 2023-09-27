CHICAGO — A 33-year-old man has died after being shot in the head on the city’s Far South Side.

Police discovered the man on a sidewalk on the 11300 block of South Edgebrook around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the top of the head, and was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surronding the incident are unclear at this time.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.