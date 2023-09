CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man has died after being dropped off at a firehouse following a shooting on the city’s Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday on the 5200 block of West 64th Place. Police said the man was dropped off at a Chicago Fire Department firehouse after being shot in the chest.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.