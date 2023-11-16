CHICAGO — A man has died after he was attacked in an attempted robbery near the House of Blues in the River North neighborhood.

The fatal attack happened around 11:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Dearborn.

Police said the 47-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two men who asked for money. The victim was struck on the head by one of the men with a closed fist and he fell to the ground.

According to police, officers discovered the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.