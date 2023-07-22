CHICAGO — At least 16 people were shot, six fatally, due to gun violence in Chicago since Friday night. According to police, the shootings took place from the Loop, all the way down to the West Pullman Neighborhood with the victims ages ranging from 16 to 50.

Police reposed to a call of a person shot in Little Village around 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside of a flipped over vehicle.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said he and his team has been assisting impacted families.

Here’s a breakdown of what we know from each shooting, in chronological order, beginning late Friday night:

1200 Block of West 81st Street (Auburn Gresham) – Friday, around 10:15 p.m.

According to CPD, a 16-year-old boy, who had been shot multiple times in the chest, was discovered on the sidewalk and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have no one in custody.

The boy was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Rashaun Hood, the grandson of South Side reverend and community activist Robin Hood. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death is a homicide.

0-100 Block of East Lake Street (The Loop) – Friday, around 11:29 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was on the sidewalk when shots were fired. Police said the victim ran and was found in the lobby of a hotel in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have no one in custody.

1400 Block of South Spaulding Avenue (North Lawndale) – Saturday, around 12:13 a.m.

According to police, a group of men were standing in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue around 12:19 a.m. when two men approached and opened fire on them.

Police said a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times to the body and pronounced dead.

A second 40-year-old man was shot in the head and neck before being taken by the CFD to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a third 40-year-old man was shot in the face area and is in good condition.

A 44-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the body. He is listed in good condition.

Police also said a bullet grazed a 50-year-old man’s right arm and he refused medical attention.

CPD has no one in custody.

5600 Block of South Ada Street (Englewood) – Saturday, around 12:35 a.m.

CPD said two men were standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

A 41-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition after being shot multiple times, while a 40-year-old man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition after being shot in his right foot.

Police have no one in custody.

7900 Block of South Marshfield Avenue (Auburn Gresham) – Saturday, around 1 a.m.

Two men were standing on the corner of the street with a group of people when shots were fired, according to police.

A 40-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center by the CFD after being shot in the back and left arm, and was later pronounced dead.

A 41-year-old man was taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital after being shot in the torso. He is set to be transferred to Stroger Hospital, and is listed as being in serious condition.

Police have no one in custody.

6500 Block of South Kedzie Avenue (Chicago Lawn) – Saturday, around 1:48 a.m.

According to police, a 49-year-old man was involved in an argument with another male, who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest.

The 49-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have no one in custody.

12500 Block of South Emerald Street (West Pullman) – Saturday, around 2:59 a.m.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when a known offender opened fire, hitting her in the face.

She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Police have no one in custody.

6600 Block of South Evans Avenue (Woodlawn) – Saturday, around 4:29 a.m.

According to CPD, a 44-year-old woman was in the 6600 block of South Evans when she heard gunshots, then felt pain.

Police said she was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest in the investigation of any of these eight shooting incidents, anonymous tips can be filed online with CPD at cpdtip.com.