CHICAGO — A man is dead and a child is injured after a shooting and rollover crash on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to Chicago police, it all happened just before 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Loomis in New City on Monday night.

Officers say a 38-year-old man was driving in the area with a 6-year-old boy in his vehicle when an unknown individual fired shots at his car, causing him to crash into several parked cars before his vehicle flipped onto its roof.

Police say the man suffered a gunshot wound to his armpit and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 6-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital in good condition. Police say the child was not injured by gunfire.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.