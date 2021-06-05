Man dead, another wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on the West Side.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers found a man unresponsive after he’d been shot in the head and chest in the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was hurt in the shooting. He was hit in the ankle and drove himself to West Suburban Hospital. He was then transferred to Loyola Medical Center in fair condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.