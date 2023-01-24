CHICAGO — A man died and another is in critical condition following a shooting during an apparent robbery Sunday night on the South Side.

Just after 6:50 p.m., police responded to the 8400 block of South Holland on the report of a shooting.

Police believe two men, 23 and 22, were near a parking lot when they were approached by a dark-colored vehicle. Two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the men’s property.

The victims complied but were shot. The 23-year-old, later identified as Devsish Nandepu Hyderabad, died at the hospital. The 22-year-old man was transported in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.