CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot in Logan Square early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at around 1:45 a.m.

A 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached him and a person fired shots toward the man. The 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital Advanced Care where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they have no one in custody at this time. Area 5 detectives continue to investigate.