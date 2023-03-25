CHICAGO — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in West Loop early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to calls of a hit and run near the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard around 1:06 a.m. where a car was observed running a stop sign and striking a 26-year-old man crossing the street.

Police say the black Mercedes fled eastbound and the man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with blunt force trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.