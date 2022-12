CHICAGO — A man is dead after he was shot while driving and drove into a dumpster where his car caught on fire in the city’s Belmont Gardens neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police say the man was driving near the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road around 1:10 a.m. when shots were fired at his car and he crashed into a dumpster.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene after his car caught fire.

Police are investigating the incident.