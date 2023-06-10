CHICAGO — A 33-year-old man is dead after a car crash while driving an injured victim to the hospital in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood Friday night, police said.

Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk near the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender.

According to police reports, the shooting victim was being driven to University of Chicago Medical Center by another man who crashed into a vehicle and then a pole in the 4700 block of South King Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand and foot.

The 33-year-old driver was also transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries and no one is in custody.

Police are investigating the incident.