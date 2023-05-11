CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the neck and chest in Bronzeville Thursday morning.

According to police reports, the man was outside near the 700 block of East 38th Street around 6:35 a.m. when a red sedan approached and an unknown offender exited and fired shots at him.

Police said the offender returned to the vehicle and fled eastbound. The man was shot in the neck and chest and was pronounced dead shortly after.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.