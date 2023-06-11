CHICAGO — A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting that took place in the city’s Marquette Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said that the men, 25 and 30, were standing outside near the 3100 block of Wes Redfield Drive around 8:08 a.m. when an unknown person approached them and fired shots.

The 30-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old man was also transported to the hospital where he sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.