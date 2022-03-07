Man critically wounded in stabbing at River North Walgreens

CHICAGO — A stabbing at a Walgreens in the city’s River North neighborhood left a man in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the victim, approximately 45 to 50 years of age, noticed a man stealing at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday night at the Walgreens at 641 North Clark Street.

When the victim approached the man that appeared to be stealing, the man pulled out a sharp object and punctured the victim numerous times to the legs, face and neck.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and the perpetrator fled from the scene.