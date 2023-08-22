CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man was critically wounded while being robbed Tuesday morning in South Shore.

At around 4 a.m., CPD said the man was walking in the 7400 block of South Coles when multiple suspects exited a vehicle near him.

He was then robbed of his personal belongings. At some point, at least one of the suspects opened fire.

The 45-year-old was shot in the chest, abdomen and buttocks. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.