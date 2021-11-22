Man critically injured in shootout with attempted robber on CTA bus on South Side

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after being shot during an attempted robbery on a CTA bus on the South Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the first block of East 71st Street. The man was on a CTA bus going eastbound when another man attempted to rob him at gunpoint, according to police.

The 21-year-old pulled out his handgun and fired shots at the other man, but the 21-year-old was shot in the chest by the offender, police say.

The 21-year-old was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The offender was located by officers at 72nd and Michigan and placed into custody. He was taken to Area One for further investigation.

Police said neither man had a valid Firearm Owners Identification car.