CHICAGO — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting two men late Sunday night on Chicago’s West Side.

According to police, the two men were standing a courtyard around 11 p.m. near 13th Street and Throop in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood. Police said a man approached the men and began shooting.

One of the men, a 40-year-old, was shot in the back and side and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other man, who police said is in his 60s, was shot in the leg. He refused medical attention at the scene.

No one is in custody.