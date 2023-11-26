CHICAGO — Police say an investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of South Oakley Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the man was standing on the sidewalk in the area when he was shot twice by an unknown individual. The victim was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and authorities say no arrests have been made.

Police have not yet identified the individual involved and an investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation is asked to call Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.