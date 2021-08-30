Man critically injured in River North shooting

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in the city’s River North neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the man was outside in the 400 block of North Clark Street just after 10:20 p.m. when he was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman.

The woman revealed a firearm during the altercation and opened fire before attempting to flee the scene. Witnesses on scene were able to identify her and officers took her into custody at the scene.

The man was struck once to the back and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Charges are pending and the shooting is under investigation.