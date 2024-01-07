CHICAGO — A man is critically injured and an investigation is underway after an early-morning hit-and-run crash on the city’s North Side.

Chicago police were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Ashland in Lake View.

According to police, the victim, a 40-year-old man, was badly injured after he was hit by a white SUV that was headed southbound along Ashland. Police say the driver did not stop after the crash.

Police said upon further investigation, it was determined that the man was in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, no arrests have been made in connection with the crash and an investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information that could help authorities is asked to contact CPD Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.