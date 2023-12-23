CHICAGO — A man was critically injured on Saturday afternoon in a shooting on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 55th Street in Gage Park.

Officers say the victim, a 28-year-old man, was standing on a sidewalk in the area when a vehicle pulled up and an individual inside opened fire.

According to officers the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities were called to the scene after a man who was driving by spotted the victim lying in the street and reached out to police.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and authorities say no arrests have been made. Police say an investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation is asked to call CCPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.