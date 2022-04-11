CHICAGO — A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot at and hit by a car on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was walking outside in the 3400 block of North Cicero Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. when he was shot at by an unknown man who fled the scene on foot.

The 42-year-old man was not struck by gunfire, but was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Cicero Avenue. The vehicle that struck the man fled the scene.

The man sustained trauma throughout the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation by Area Five detectives.