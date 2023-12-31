CHICAGO — Police say a man was hospitalized on Sunday night after an apparent road rage incident led to a shooting on the city’s North Side.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Foster Avenue in Andersonville.

Police say a 35-year-old man who was driving a jeep in the area attempted to make a U-turn when another man exited a Chevy Tahoe and opened fire.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his face and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) issued a comment about the shooting and said it is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident.

Police say a person of interest was taken in for questioning and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CPD Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.