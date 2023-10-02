CHICAGO — Two individuals were injured after they were shot while riding a scooter in McKinley Park Sunday night, police said.

According to police, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were riding scooters near the 3600 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:44 p.m. when someone from a white SUV fired shots.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and is listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.