CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in Logan Square.

At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue on the report of a stabbing.

Police said a 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the chest and neck. He was transported to Masonic in critical condition.

The victim was “very uncooperative” with officers, CPD said.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.