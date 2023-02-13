CHICAGO — A man was critically wounded less than a block away from the Magnificent Mile early Monday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police said a man, possibly in his 20s, was dropped off at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Chicago Avenue, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left hand. He was listed in critical condition.

Police said he was dropped off by an unknown male in a black sedan.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.