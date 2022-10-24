CHICAGO — A man was shot Monday morning in front of the Greyhound station on the Near West Side and later died.

At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting.

Police said a man was shot after engaging in a verbal altercation. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

It happened in front of the Greyhound station. No suspects are in custody.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.