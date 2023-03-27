CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after he was found with lacerations to the head on South Side Red Line platform Sunday night.

Police say a 20-year-old man was found with lacerations to the head near the 0-100 block of West 69th Street at the 69th Street CTA platform around 7:45 p.m.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. There are two individuals of interest who were taken in for questioning.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a battery.