CHICAGO — A man was critically injured after being shot in the face Wednesday night while driving in Pullman.

At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of East 121 Place on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 36-year-old man was driving his vehicle when he was shot in the face. He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.