CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in River North.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 10-100 block of West Illinois Street. Authorities said police responded to shots fired and found the man who had been shot in the stomach and torso.

According to police, the man was unable to communicate and was transported to Northwestern Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not provided further details, but witnesses told WGN the shooting happened in front of a Chicago fire house and involved two groups of men. A witness said one group was walking south on Dearborn Street toward Illinois Street when they got into a confrontation with the other group.

Someone opened fire, striking the 30-year-old man. After the shooting, the gunman got into a vehicle and drove off, according to a witness.

No one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

River North has been struggling with violent crime, including several shootings, for months now. Police said they have beefed up patrols in the area, even the Cook County Sheriff’s Department has opened an office in the area.