Man critical after shootout with University of Chicago police on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was critically injured during a shootout with University of Chicago police on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of 53rd Street and South Woodlawn Avenue.

A University of Chicago police officer was on patrol when they encountered an individual who was on foot with a handgun, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect fired shots and then the officer fired his weapon — striking the suspect.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to fire officials.

The officer is being placed on mandatory administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.