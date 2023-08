CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man was critically wounded during a shooting Wednesday night in Old Town.

Just after 8:30 a.m., police said the man was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown suspect when a group of three approached.

Shots were then fired and the 34-year-old sustained two gunshot wounds to the right leg and one to the left leg.

He was transported to Northwestern in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody.