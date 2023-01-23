CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while he was examining his -semi-truck on the side of the road on the Northwest Side Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old man was pulled over near the 10700 block of West Irving Park Road around 9:36 p.m. on the eastbound lanes trying to address his semi-truck which seemed to be malfunctioned, according to police.

Police said the man was hit by an unidentified driver who then fled the scene. The man sustained trauma to the body and was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.