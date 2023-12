CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition following an armed robbery and shooting Tuesday morning on the Southwest Side.

Police believe two men were in the 2200 block of South Hamlin just before 7:10 a.m. when four armed males exited a white SUV.

The group demanded property and one of the men complied, CPD said. After one of the men was robbed, shots were fired at them.

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported in critical condition.

No one is in custody.